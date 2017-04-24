Sir Elton John recovering after two days in intensive care

The singer, 70, has been forced to cancel several shows in the US as he recovers from an infection.

Sir Elton was due to perform in Las Vegas. PA

Sir Elton John has been forced to cancel several shows in the US as he recovers from a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer spent two nights in intensive care after contracting the infection during his recent tour of South America.

Sir Elton, 70, became "violently ill" during his flight home from Santiago, Chile, and was immediately admitted to hospital.

Following treatment the flamboyant performer is now recovering at home.

Five gigs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace have been shelved. AP

He is still not well enough to travel, however, and has been forced to postpone April and May dates of his Las Vegas tour.

A statement said: "We regret to inform you that due to medical reasons, Elton John is forced to cancel his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of The Million Dollar Piano at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday May 6."

Dates cancelled at Caesars Palace: