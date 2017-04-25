Disney announce dates for Frozen 2 and new Lion King

Disney has announced the release dates for a series of hotly anticipated new films.

Elsa and Anna will be back in 2019. PA

Disney has announced the release dates for a series of hotly anticipated films, including Frozen 2 and the Lion King live action movie.

The sequel to 2013 hit Frozen will be released on November 27, 2019, Disney said.

Disney first revealed a sequel was in the pipeline in March 2015 and now fans of Elsa and Anna will be counting down the days.

Kristen Bell, who voiced Princess Anna in the original hit film, tweeted her excitement at the news.

She said: "Quick weather forecast from your favourite Disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!"

The 2019 release of the reimagined Lion King film was also revealed by director Jon Favreau, who tweeted the date: July 19, 2019.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced release dates for Star Wars: Episode IX and the fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones series.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released on May 24, 2019. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film will be the last in the latest Star Wars trilogy.

Episode XIII, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is due for release this December.

A trailer for the film has been watched on YouTube more than 30 million times in 11 days.

The fifth chapter of the Indiana Jones series has been confirmed for a July 10, 2020 release.

Steven Spielberg, who has directed every Indiana Jones film, and actor Harrison Ford will both return in the new movie.