Silence of the Lambs director dies at the age of 73

ITV

Oscar-winning Jonathan Demme died of complications arising from oesophageal cancer.

Hollywood director Jonathan Demme has died aged 73
Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, who was best known for hit films Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, has died aged 73.

He died on Wednesday morning in his New York home from complications arising from oesophageal cancer.

He is survived by his his wife Joanne Howard and children Ramona, 29, Brooklyn, 26, and 21-year-old Jos.

Sadly, I can confirm that Jonathan passed away early this morning in his Manhattan apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanne Howard, and three children.
Jonathan Demme's publicist

Demme's publicist said that the family will hold a private funeral and asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Americans For Immigrant Justice in Miami.

Demme also directed 2008 drama Rachel Getting Married, starring Anne Hathaway, as well as the 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate and multiple music documentaries.

Justin Timberlake and Jonathan Demme attend the premiere of Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids at the Toronto International Film Festival last year
His most recent project was a Justin Timberlake concert film, Justin Timberlake And The Tennessee Kids, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Timberlake hailed Demme as a "genius" and said the director's landmark 1984 concert movie, Stop Making Sense featuring Talking Heads, changed the way he wanted to see live music.

The Silence Of The Lambs was the third film in history to win Academy Awards in all the top five categories of best picture, actor, actress, director and adapted screenplay.

Jonathan Demme directed Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in Silence of the Lambs
Following the success of Silence of the Lambs, Demme made Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington - one of the first Hollywood films to tackle the Aids crisis.

Hanks, who won an Oscar for his performance in Philadelphia, said: "Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have, and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living.

"He was the grandest of men."

Stars including Thandie Newton, Stephen King and Ron Howard paid tribute to the director on social media:

