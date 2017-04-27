Chris Pine to play Robert the Bruce in new Netflix film

The Star Trek actor will take on the role of the Scots hero in Outlaw King.

Chris Pine: He will rejoin director David Mackenzie for the film. Matt Crossick / EMPICS Entertainment

Hollywood star Chris Pine will take on the role of Robert the Bruce in a new historical epic for Netflix.

The Star Trek actor will play the Bruce in an original film for the popular streaming service, Outlaw King, by acclaimed Scottish director David Mackenzie.

It is due to be shot on location in Scotland starting in August.

Bruce reigned from 1306 as King of Scots until his death in 1329, and fought and won the battle of Bannockburn in 1314, ultimately securing Scotland's independence from England.

Bannockburn: Robert the Bruce is a celebrated historical figure.

He was portrayed in Mel Gibson's 1995 hit film Braveheart by Angus Macfadyen.

Pine, 36, will team up with Mackenzie once again after they collaborated on Western epic Hell or High Water, nominated for best picture at this year's Oscars.

It is also rumoured that Ben Foster, Pine's co-star in that film, will rejoin him on the cast of Outlaw King.

Reporting on the Bruce biopic, US entertainment journal Variety said: "In this version, Bruce will take centre stage and include not only his fight against the British but also the Catholic Church over the idea of a free country."

