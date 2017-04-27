  • STV
Johnny Depp visits Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Visitors where delighted when Depp popped up during Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Johnny Depp: Actor appeared in character.
Johnny Depp: Actor appeared in character.

Visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland got more than just a surprise from a waterfall drop at the beginning, when Hollywood star Johnny Depp popped up partway through the experience.

The actor surprised theme park fans in California when he appeared in character as Captain Jack Sparrow.

In videos posted on social media, the actor can be seen in full costume, waving a sword and shouting to visitors as they pass him.

He also ran up and down the balcony above the entrance to the ride in Anaheim, California, which inspired the hit film franchise.

The 53-year-old's surprise appearance comes a month ahead of the release of the fifth instalment in the film franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated film confirmed Keira Knightley has returned to the series after a ten year absence, reprising her role as Elizabeth Swann.

Orlando Bloom will also be returning as Will Turner for the fifth film while newcomers Javier Bardem, as undead pirate hunter Captain Armando Salazar, and former Skins actress Kaya Scodelario, as astronomer Carina Smyth, have joined the line-up.

Pirates Of The Caribbean stalwarts Geoffrey Rush and Kevin McNally return as Captain Barbossa and Gibbs respectively.

