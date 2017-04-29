Take Me Out couple set to wed after meeting on show

Beckie Finch and Adam Ryan met on the show but he had to track her down after filming.

Beckie Louise Finch and Adam Ryan both starred on Take Me Out Adam Ryan/ Twitter

A couple who met on Take Me Out are preparing to say "I do" today as they become the sixth couple from the programme to walk down the aisle after finding love with the help of the show.

Beckie Louise Finch and Adam Ryan first locked eyes during the last series of the TV dating programme but in a surprising twist the groom-to-be didn't actually choose his future missus to be his date at the time.

Adam turned off Beckie's light when they met on the show and opted to take one of the other female contestants to the fictional Isle of Fernando's for a date before realising his mistake and later tracking down his future Mrs Ryan on Facebook.

The happy couple went on to get engaged last June and have credited Take Me Out for helping make it happen.

An excited Beckie posted a picture on Twitter of a wedding telegram sent to them from the show's producers the night before her wedding thanking the show and its host for introducing her to her husband.

The telegram wished the couple congratulations ahead of the big day and featured a tweaked version of one of the shows catchphrases which read "Let the bride see the groom!"