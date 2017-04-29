Strictly dancer Louise Redknapp denies marriage troubles

Strictly Come Dancing star has dismissed speculation she has separated from ex-footballer Jamie.

Louise Redknapp appeared on the dancing show last year. PA

Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp has denied that her 18-year marriage is in trouble.

It follows a report in The Sun which claimed the former Eternal singer, 42 and ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp, 43, were fighting to save their relationship.

The newspaper said that the couple were "determined" to stop their union falling victim to the so-called Strictly "curse".

A host of celebrity contestants have split from their partners while competing on or following their appearance on the BBC1 show.

But a spokesperson for the couple said "Rumours of separation are completely untrue.

"Louise and Jamie are looking forward to a nice weekend celebrating."

Jamie and Louise Rednapp have been together for many years. PA

The couple are celebrating Jamie's mother Sandra's 70th birthday.

Ex-pop star Redknapp lost out on the glitterball trophy to presenter Ore Oduba last year.