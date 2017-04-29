  • STV
Take Me Out host pays tribute to contestant who died



Paddy McGuinness tweeted a tribute to Charlie Watkins whose date featured in Saturday's episode.

Charlie Watkin: Died after appearing on the show.
Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness has paid tribute to a contestant who died after appearing on the television dating show.

Footage of Charlie Watkins' date was featured in Saturday's episode.

Ahead of the broadcast McGuinness tweeted: "Hope you love tonight's @takemeoutuk especially Charlie's friends & family. We get to see a smashing lad enjoying himself on his date."

In Saturday's episode, Watkins was shown travelling to the programme's romance spot, the Isle of Fernando, with contestant Jo-Tara who he had won a date with in the previous episode.

The 22-year-old visited a beach and a water park and said: "I couldn't think of an awesomer first date."

He also described the trip as "definitely the best first date I've ever had", while Jo-Tara admitted to the cameras that she fancied him.

Before last week's episode aired, McGuinness tweeted: "Tonight's Take Me Out is in memory of Charlie. A fantastic lad who I'm sure will be greatly missed by his wonderful friends & family. RIP."

The presenter usually shares his views on Twitter throughout each episode but did not post any updates during the programmes featuring Watkins.

PA

