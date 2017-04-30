Former Towie star Amy Childs confirms birth of baby

The reality TV star described her baby daughter as 'perfect'.

The reality star has given birth to a baby girl. PA

Reality TV star Amy Childs has confirmed the birth of her first child, describing her baby girl as "perfect".

Childs who shot to fame on ITV's The Only Way Is Essex, confirmed the arrival of her daughter after being congratulated by Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead on Twitter.

The 26-year-old, who has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, replied: "Thank you hun she is perfect xxx."

Childs announced she was pregnant in October 2016 after reuniting with boyfriend Bradley Wright.

Childs pictured attending the National Television Awards in January. PA

Childs previously told OK! magazine: "I feel so overwhelmed and I keep waking up smiling... We've wanted a baby for so long so we're happier than ever."