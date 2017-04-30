Chainsmokers surprise students by gatecrashing their prom

US dance duo surprised hundreds of students by gatecrashing their prom in the US.

Alex Pall (left) and Andrew Taggart surprised students when they turned up to their prom. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The dance duo The Chainsmokers surprised hundreds of students by gatecrashing their prom in the US.

The producers Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart made the surprise appearance on Saturday night in Illinois at Huntley High School's senior prom.

The duo are currently on tour and decided to gatecrash the event after seeing it was taking place opposite the Allstate Arena where they would later be playing their sell-out show.

Posting a photo of themselves at the prom with the students on Twitter they said: "Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)"

Surprised students took to Twitter to share their excitement at their unexpected guests who reportedly gave a 10-minute performance at the event.

One student tweeted "The Chainsmokers are at my prom oh my god this is a dream".

The musicians later teased that they might appear at another school dance, tweeting: "Your prom could be next."