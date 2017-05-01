1D's Niall Horan excites fans with single announcement

The singer announced the news on Twitter saying he will unveil a track called Slow Hands this week.

Niall Horan announced on Twitter that his new single will be released on May 4. Daniel DeSlover/Zuma Press/PA Images

Former One Direction star Niall Horan has excited his fans by announcing he is to release a new single.

The singer announced the news on Twitter saying he will unveil a track called Slow Hands later this week.

The 23-year-old wrote: "I know you've been waiting and I'm delighted to announce my new single 'Slow Hands' will be out 4th May!"Can't wait for you all to hear it."

He added: "Don't think I've been this excited since the sega came out!"

Horan included the cover art for the song in his message which features the singer looking .

The pop icon has been teasing fans on the lead up to the announcement by posting different photos which together form his artwork.

The singer's fans have been posting messages on social media about his upcoming offering.

"I'm pretty stoked - can't wait to hear it!" said one.

Another said: "Wow i'm crying already it's so beautiful and i haven't even listened to it."

Horan released his debut single, This Town, last year.

His former band mate Harry Styles is also releasing new material this month with his self-titled album on May 12.