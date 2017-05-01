Cheryl and Liam Payne son's name is 'revealed'

The pop star couple became parents for the first time in March.

Liam Payne and Cheryl became parents for the first time in March PA

Cheryl and Liam Payne have reportedly named their baby son Bear.

The new parents decided the moniker suited their new arrival a few days after he arrived on March 22.

The Sun said the baby has his father's surname.

A source was quoted as saying: "Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

"They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding so they got to know him first.

"They didn't have the name Bear before the birth.

"But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him."

The source said the couple are "truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together".

Cheryl, 33, and Payne, 23, have been keeping a low profile since their first child was born.

However, shortly after he arrived they both shared a sweet image on social media showing the One Direction star cradling their baby.

Actresses Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone both have sons named Bear.