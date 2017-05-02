Val Kilmer reveals he underwent a 'healing of cancer'

The Hollywood actor appeared to confirm he had had the illness in a Reddit Q&A.

Val Kilmer revealed he had undergone a 'healing of cancer'. PA

Val Kilmer has appeared to confirm he did have cancer despite previously denying he had the illness.

The Hollywood actor took part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) chat in which he was asked about his health.

It came after his friend Michael Douglas, who was given the all-clear from tongue cancer in 2011, said Kilmer was "dealing with exactly what I had".

Asked about the "story behind" Douglas' comments, Kilmer, 57, said: "He was probably trying to help me cause the press probably asked where I was these days.

"And I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time."

He added: "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."

Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas pictured together in 1996. AP

In November, Kilmer assured fans in a lengthy Facebook post that he was not suffering from cancer.

"I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed," he wrote.

"The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play Citizen Twain.

"I ended up using a team at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and have no cancer whatsoever. I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily."

He added: "I hope this puts to rest any further concerns about my health by publications that have no respect for the truth.

"Whatever led Michael Douglas to speculate about my health, he's a loving and devoted friend to a privileged group of talented people around the world, and I'm sure he meant no harm."

Kilmer and Douglas worked together on the 1996 film The Ghost And The Darkness.