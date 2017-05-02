  • STV
  • MySTV

Val Kilmer reveals he underwent a 'healing of cancer'

ITV

The Hollywood actor appeared to confirm he had had the illness in a Reddit Q&A.

Val Kilmer revealed he had undergone a 'healing of cancer'.
Val Kilmer revealed he had undergone a 'healing of cancer'. PA

Val Kilmer has appeared to confirm he did have cancer despite previously denying he had the illness.

The Hollywood actor took part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) chat in which he was asked about his health.

It came after his friend Michael Douglas, who was given the all-clear from tongue cancer in 2011, said Kilmer was "dealing with exactly what I had".

Asked about the "story behind" Douglas' comments, Kilmer, 57, said: "He was probably trying to help me cause the press probably asked where I was these days.

"And I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time."

He added: "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."

Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas pictured together in 1996.
Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas pictured together in 1996. AP

In November, Kilmer assured fans in a lengthy Facebook post that he was not suffering from cancer.

"I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed," he wrote.

"The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play Citizen Twain.

"I ended up using a team at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and have no cancer whatsoever. I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily."

He added: "I hope this puts to rest any further concerns about my health by publications that have no respect for the truth.

"Whatever led Michael Douglas to speculate about my health, he's a loving and devoted friend to a privileged group of talented people around the world, and I'm sure he meant no harm."

Kilmer and Douglas worked together on the 1996 film The Ghost And The Darkness.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.