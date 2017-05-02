Janet Jackson confirms separation from her husband

The singer revealed the news in a video posted on YouTube four months after son's birth.

Janet Jackson has confirmed she has split up with her husband Wissam Al Mana in a video posted on YouTube.

It comes just four months after the birth of their baby boy Eissa Al Mana in January.

The singer, 50, says the matter is being dealt with by the courts.

In a clip, she said: "I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband.

"We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

The American singer married the Qatari businessman in 2012.

Jackson also said she would resume her tour, which she postponed in April last year, saying it was on account of "planning our family".

She also gave her fans an update on their son.

"I thank God from him. He's so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving - such a happy baby."