Rapper's festival in the Bahamas hit with $100m lawsuit

Hundreds of guests at event run by Ja Rule arrived to find no music and half-built tents.

The tents and a portaloo set up for guests AP/Jake Strang

The organisers of the festival in the Bahamas branded a "complete disaster" have been hit with a $100m lawsuit alleging fraud.

The luxury-themed festival collapsed last weekend after hundreds of guests descended on the island to find no music, half-built tents and portable lavatories.

The event, run by rapper Ja Rule and business partners on the island of Exumas, had been advertised as "the cultural experience of a decade" with attendees such as supermodels Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

The lawsuit filed by a guest said: "The festival's lack of adequate food, water, shelter and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees.

"It was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella."

Tickets to the two week event cost up to £9,200, while VIP entry would set you back as much at £77,000.

Organisers apologised over the weekend, announcing all festival-goers would be refunded and all guests from this year will have free VIP passes to next year's festival.