Adele the richest musician under 30 in UK and Ireland

ITV

The Hello singer is said to have doubled her earnings in the past year alone.

Adele is now the richest musician in Britain and Ireland.
Adele is now the richest musician in Britain and Ireland. PA

Adele is now the richest musician under 30 in Britain and Ireland, according to the latest edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The Hello singer is said to have doubled her earnings in the past year alone making her worth a cool £125 million.

She is also the 19th richest musician - and only female solo artist - in the Music Millionaires list, which is topped by Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell who are worth a combined £780 million.

The former Beatle, 74, continues to increase his wealth with live appearances and last October earned an estimated £8 million from the Desert Trip festival in California.

He is joined on the list by ex-bandmate Ringo Starr and George Harrison's widow and son, Olivia and Dhani Harrison.

Second in the list is Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber who boasts £740 million in 2017 with his continued involvement in musical theatre.

While The Rolling Stones are well represented with Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts increasing their collective wealth by £50 million.

Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell who are worth a combined £780 million.
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell who are worth a combined £780 million. PA

The highest increase on the list comes from Irish rock band U2 in third place who saw their wealth grow by £48 million to £548 million.

There are also appearances from Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, Sir Rod Stewart and Roger Waters.

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: "What a year for Adele.

"Such strong record sales and a busy touring schedule propel her into our main list for the first time.

"Still in her 20s, if Adele's career lasts as long as many of the other entries in our list, she has the potential to be the highest-earning British musician of all time."

The Music Millionaires list is released ahead of the 29th annual Sunday Times Rich List, which will be published this weekend.

The full list charts the wealth of the 1,000 richest individuals and families in the UK and Ireland.

