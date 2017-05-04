Alanis Morissette's ex-manager stole £5m from the singer
Jonathan Schwartz almost bankrupted her, she said in a victim statement.
Alanis Morissette's former business manager has been jailed for six years after stealing £5.4 million from her.
Jonathan Schwartz, 47, wept and apologised at the hearing in Los Angeles, saying he took full responsibility for his behaviour and would have a life of shame because of it.
A judge ordered Schwartz to repay Morissette the money, who found fame in the Nineties with hits like Ironic and Hand in My Pocket.
In a victim statement, Morissette had urged a stiff sentence, saying Schwartz had stolen her trust and money for years.
"He did this in a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner" that would have bankrupted her within three years had the thefts continued, the singer said.
Schwartz was a high-flying partner making 1.2 million dollars a year, according to court papers.
He admitted stealing from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014.
The embezzlement was discovered by a new money manager Morissette hired.
"It was at this time, I realised he also stole my dreams," she said.
Schwartz blamed the crimes on a gambling addiction but prosecutors said he took the money to finance a lavish lifestyle.
He further admitted stealing more than two million from five unnamed clients when he worked at GSO Business Management, a firm that touted relationships with entertainers such as Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Tom Petty.