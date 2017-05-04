Alanis Morissette's ex-manager stole £5m from the singer

Jonathan Schwartz almost bankrupted her, she said in a victim statement.

Alanis Morissette said she was almost bankrupted by her former business manager. PA

Alanis Morissette's former business manager has been jailed for six years after stealing £5.4 million from her.

Jonathan Schwartz, 47, wept and apologised at the hearing in Los Angeles, saying he took full responsibility for his behaviour and would have a life of shame because of it.

A judge ordered Schwartz to repay Morissette the money, who found fame in the Nineties with hits like Ironic and Hand in My Pocket.

In a victim statement, Morissette had urged a stiff sentence, saying Schwartz had stolen her trust and money for years.

"He did this in a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner" that would have bankrupted her within three years had the thefts continued, the singer said.

Jonathan Schwartz, right, has been jailed for six years. AP

Schwartz was a high-flying partner making 1.2 million dollars a year, according to court papers.

He admitted stealing from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014.

The embezzlement was discovered by a new money manager Morissette hired.

"It was at this time, I realised he also stole my dreams," she said.

Schwartz blamed the crimes on a gambling addiction but prosecutors said he took the money to finance a lavish lifestyle.

He further admitted stealing more than two million from five unnamed clients when he worked at GSO Business Management, a firm that touted relationships with entertainers such as Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Tom Petty.