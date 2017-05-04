May the 4th Be With You: Actor kicks off Star Wars Day

Warwick Davis begins filming for the next instalment of the sci-fi franchise.

Warwick Davis during Stormtrooper Patrol during the launch of Star Wars: Season Of The Force in January. PA

Actor Warwick Davis has kicked off Star Wars Day celebrations as he began a day of filming for the next instalment of the sci-fi series.

The Harry Potter actor will star alongside Tom Hardy, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it launches in December

He tweeted a photo of what appears to be his younger self surrounded by a collection of Star Wars memorabilia.

He wrote: "Happy #StarWarsDay! May the 4th be with you! Today, I have the privilege of actually being in that galaxy far, far away at Pinewood Studios."

The 47-year-old has previously played Wicket the Ewok in Return Of The Jedi (1983), Wald in The Phantom Menace (1999) and Wollivan in The Force Awakens (2015).

Hamill, who will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, also marked the occasion with an "on this day" update.

He told fans on Twitter: "FUN FACT-#MayThe4thBeWithYouDay is also the day: MAGGIE THATCHER became 1st female UK/PM- AL CAPONE went to jail & WILL ARNETT was born!"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked on music for The Force Awakens, celebrated by posting a throwback video of himself performing a song he wrote for the movie.

Meanwhile, comedian Matt Lucas wished his Twitter followers a simple: "4th May be with you."

ITV's Good Morning Britain welcomed actor Woody Harrelson, who is working on a spin-off film about Harrison Ford's character, Han Solo.

Harrelson told the presenters his character, Beckett, was a "mentor to Han and a criminal in my own right."

But he said he was strictly forbidden to share any details about the 2018 release: "I can't say a word."