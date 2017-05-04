  • STV
  • MySTV

TV presenter defends decision not to wear prosthetic arm

ITV

The former CBeebies presenter has defended her stance not to bow to critical parents.

Cerrie Burnell (r) presented CBeebies for eight years.
Cerrie Burnell (r) presented CBeebies for eight years. Loose Women

Former CBeebies presenter Cerrie Burnell has defended her stance not to bow to parents who were critical of her for not wearing a prosthetic arm.

Ms Burnell, who was born with part of her right arm missing, faced calls from viewers of the BBC kids' show to cover up her stump for fear it was scaring their children.

The 37-year-old left the show after eight years in March, and has since revealed to ITV's Loose Women the scale of the backlash she received for not wearing an artificial limb.

Nine people went to the length of lodging official complaints with the broadcaster, she disclosed.

But speaking on Loose Women, Ms Burnell said she had considered herself "beautiful" without the limb since a young age - and described parents' complaints as "akin to racism".

"I'm very wary of this word hurtful and I think that makes it personal to me, which it was but in another sense was it was much broader than that,'" she told the show on Thursday.

"Almost akin to racism, it was a prejudice... misguided or afraid.

"Some children are scared of my arm - it's a weird arm, lets just say it how it is - some children are scared of the dark, spiders. It's the parents role to reassure the child."

From an early age the presenter refused to wear a prosthetic limb provided by doctors, something her parents eventually came to accept.

She simply found herself more comfortable without the prosthesis attached, the presenter explained.

"There was pressure to cover up my arm, my parents really tried to resist that, they were advised to tell me to wear a prosthetic, and I would tell my mum, "I'm more beautiful without it," she said.

"That was at four years old and they said, 'We know but you've got to wear it'. At nine my parents went to the doctor and said 'We can't make her wear it.'"

Ms Burnell Cerrie first appeared on CBeebies in 2009, having previously starred in Holby City, Grange Hill, EastEnders and The Bill.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.