American Vogue editor Anna Wintour to be made Dame

The 67-year-old is to be recognised for her celebrated career in fashion.

Anna Wintour has edited US Vogue for nearly 30 years. PA

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is to be made a Dame by the Queen in recognition of her celebrated career in fashion.

The 67-year-old, who was named in the New Year Honours list, was editor of British Vogue between 1985 and 1987 before taking the helm of the US magazine in 1988.

Wintour, who is also artistic director of publisher Conde Nast, has since spent almost 30 years editing the American fashion bible.

The fashion guru, one of the industry's most recognisable faces, will be honoured during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday alongside a host of distinguished figures.

Wintour on the front row of a Dior show. PA

James Jones, the former bishop of Liverpool, will be knighted for his work with the families of the Hillsborough victims.

The Times political cartoonist Peter Brookes, 73, will receive a CBE for services to the media and 50s rock'n'roll star Marty Wilde, 77, will be made an MBE.

Olympic gold medallists Matthew Langridge, Constantine Louloudis and George Nash will also receive MBEs for services to rowing after their success in the Rio games.

A police officer who risked his life during a shoot-out with a gang member in Tottenham, north London, in 2014, will also be recognised.

Martin Finney will receive the George Medal, the second-highest level recognition for bravery.