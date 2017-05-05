Pete Doherty performs at anti-Le Pen rally in Paris

The Libertines and Babyshambles singer joined French artists and students at rally.

Pete Doherty was among the performers at the anti-racism rally. AP

Pete Doherty has performed at an anti-Marine Le Pen rally in Paris.

The Libertines and Babyshambles singer joined other artists and students rallying against racism in France.

He said far-right French presidential candidate Le Pen's anti-immigration policy is "not some distant threat, you know. It's like a shadow at the gate".

The concert, which saw some 30 performers and dozens of anti-racism and other groups gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris on Thursday night, was part-organised by several French youth organisations.

The crowd held signs reading "Multicoloured people = Happy France" and "No borders, no nations".

Ms Le Pen faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential run-off on Sunday.