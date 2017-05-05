Bogus Tom Hardy Facebook post causes stir in Arran

Apparent screenshot from actor's Twitter account saying he was on the island was widely shared.

Tom Hardy: The actor has not used his Twitter account for years.

A bogus Facebook post claiming actor Tom Hardy was in Arran has caused a stir on the popular island in the Firth of Clyde.

The Utter Nonsense Films - Arran Facebook page shared an apparent screenshot of a tweet from the actor, attracting more than 3000 likes.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that not only was the tweet over the 140 character limit, Tom Hardy has not used his Twitter account for four years.

Despite this, more than 2000 people commented on the fake post, with many trying to book ferry tickets for the weekend.

The screenshot read: "Just arrived on Arran. This could be the worlds most beautiful island. Checked into Lagg ahead of tomorrow's shoot. I can't wait to walk my dogs here. #Amazing #Arran".

It is not the first time the account has shared famous rumours.

The page, which describes itself as "makers of short comedy films on the Isle of Arran" has also shared "screenshots" of Tom Cruise apologising to fellow actors for being rude outside his "Arran holiday home".

