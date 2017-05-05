Zoe Ball 'devastated' after death of boyfriend, aged 40

TV presenter Zoe Ball has said she is "devastated" and has asked for privacy.

TV presenter Zoe Ball PA

Mr Yates, a cameraman for the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, had been in a relationship with the Radio 2 DJ since September.

The 40-year-old was found dead at his home in Putney, south London, on Thursday night.

Ms Ball posted a picture of a pink flower with the caption "My sweet love X" on Instagram on Friday morning.

Her spokesman said: "Zoe is devastated and requests that during this difficult time the media respect her privacy as well as the privacy of her friends and family."