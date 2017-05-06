Adele celebrates 29th birthday dressed as TV's 'Nan'

Adele dressed up as a iconic comedy character Joannie 'Nan' Taylor from The Catherine Tate Show.

Adele might be well-known for her distinctive voice and belting ballads but she's also appreciated for her sense of humour.

The singer celebrated her 29th birthday, by dressing up as a iconic comedy character Joannie "Nan" Taylor from The Catherine Tate Show, complete with wild red hair, chained glasses and pink cardigan.

She shared four photos of herself on Instagram in a variety of poses, including one with the hair of her wig standing on end.

Adele captioned the post: "Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x".

It's not the first time the singer star has shown her flair for costumes.

Last year, she was unrecognisable as Jim Carrey's character in The Mask, complete with green mask, and for her 27th birthday she dressed up as her friend George Michael.

In 2015, a group of Adele impersonators were also left in tears of disbelief when the singer went undercover at an audition.