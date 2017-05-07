Stephen Fry 'faces blasphemy probe' after God comments

The offence of blasphemy is punishable by a fine of up to €25,000 (£21,000) under Irish law.

Stephen Fry poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards earlier this year. AP

Police in the Republic of Ireland have launched an investigation into a complaint of blasphemy reportedly against Stephen Fry.

A member of the public allegedly contacted police after the comedian spoke about God during an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE in February 2015.

The individual, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Irish Independent it was their "civic duty" to report the comments, which he alleges were in breach of the Deformation Act.

The offence of blasphemy is punishable by a fine of up to €25,000 (£21,000) under Irish law.

Stephen Fry gave his comments during an interview with Gay Byrne. PA

He said he had recently been contacted by police after following up the complaint with them last year.

A spokeswoman for the Garda said: "We are not commenting on an ongoing investigation."

The footage, which showed Mr Fry being quizzed by Irish TV presenter Gay Byrne, was a hit on social media and has been viewed seven million times on YouTube.

Asked what he would say if he was confronted by God, Fry replied: "How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It's not right.

Stephen Fry, pictured in 2015. PA

He added: "It's utterly, utterly evil.

"Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?"

Questioned on how he would react if he was locked outside the pearly gates, he responded: "I would say, 'Bone cancer in children? What's that about?'

"Because the God who created this universe, if it was created by God, is quite clearly a maniac, utter maniac.

"Totally selfish. We have to spend our life on our knees thanking him? What kind of God would do that?"