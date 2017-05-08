Emma Watson wins first 'gender neutral' MTV Movie Award

Actress took home the first prize for an actor that does not regard their gender.

Emma Watson said the award was 'very meaningful' AP

Emma Watson has taken home the first prize for an actor that does not regard their gender.

Watson, who played Belle in the Beauty And The Beast, said the award was "very meaningful".

The Harry Potter star beat stars including James McAvoy, Hugh Jackman and Daniel Kaluuya to take the best big-screen actor prize at the inaugural MTV TV & Movie Awards.

Accepting the award, she said: "The fist acting award in history that doesn't separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience.

"MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone, but to me it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories.

Empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits. This is very meaningful to me. Emma Watson

Presenter Asia Kate Dillon, right, embraces Emma Watson AP

Not only was the award an honour for her, she said, but so was receiving it from Asia Kate Dillon.

Dillon reportedly became the first non-binary actor to play a character who identifies the same way when she portrayed Taylor Mason in Billions this year.

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her character Eleven in Stranger Things as a "badass female" as she was awarded best actor in a television show.

The 13-year-old Briton beat competition from Emilia Clarke in Game Of Thrones and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead.

She gave an emotional speech where she broke down in tears, thanking family, friends and colleagues on the Netflix show including creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

She said: "Lastly I want to thank the Duffer brothers because they have created a badass, female, iconic character that I've got the honour to play."

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Adam Devine in Los Angeles, replaces the 25-year reign of the MTV Movie Awards by introducing prizes for shows on television and streaming services.

The move away from gendered categories brings it in line with the Grammy Awards, which scrapped male and female prizes in 2011.

The full list of winners are:

Movie of the yearBeauty And The Beast

Best actor in a movieEmma Watson - Beauty And The Beast

Show of the yearStranger Things

Best actor in a showMillie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Best kissAshton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome - Moonlight

Best villainJeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead

Best hostTrevor Noah - The Daily Show

Best documentary13TH

Best reality competitionRuPaul's Drag Race

Best comedic performanceLil Rel Howery - Get Out

Best heroTaraji P. Henson - Hidden Figures

TearjerkerThis Is Us - Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next generationDaniel Kaluuya

Best duoHugh Jackman and Dafne Keen - Logan

Best American storyBlackish

Best fight against the systemHidden Figures

TrendingRun The World (Girls) Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle

Best musical momentYou're The One That I want - Grease: Live