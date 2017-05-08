Emma Watson wins first 'gender neutral' MTV Movie Award
Actress took home the first prize for an actor that does not regard their gender.
Emma Watson has taken home the first prize for an actor that does not regard their gender.
Watson, who played Belle in the Beauty And The Beast, said the award was "very meaningful".
The Harry Potter star beat stars including James McAvoy, Hugh Jackman and Daniel Kaluuya to take the best big-screen actor prize at the inaugural MTV TV & Movie Awards.
Accepting the award, she said: "The fist acting award in history that doesn't separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience.
"MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone, but to me it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories.
Empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits. This is very meaningful to me.Emma Watson
Not only was the award an honour for her, she said, but so was receiving it from Asia Kate Dillon.
Dillon reportedly became the first non-binary actor to play a character who identifies the same way when she portrayed Taylor Mason in Billions this year.
Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her character Eleven in Stranger Things as a "badass female" as she was awarded best actor in a television show.
The 13-year-old Briton beat competition from Emilia Clarke in Game Of Thrones and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead.
She gave an emotional speech where she broke down in tears, thanking family, friends and colleagues on the Netflix show including creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
She said: "Lastly I want to thank the Duffer brothers because they have created a badass, female, iconic character that I've got the honour to play."
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Adam Devine in Los Angeles, replaces the 25-year reign of the MTV Movie Awards by introducing prizes for shows on television and streaming services.
The move away from gendered categories brings it in line with the Grammy Awards, which scrapped male and female prizes in 2011.
- The full list of winners are:
Movie of the yearBeauty And The Beast
Best actor in a movieEmma Watson - Beauty And The Beast
Show of the yearStranger Things
Best actor in a showMillie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Best kissAshton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome - Moonlight
Best villainJeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead
Best hostTrevor Noah - The Daily Show
Best documentary13TH
Best reality competitionRuPaul's Drag Race
Best comedic performanceLil Rel Howery - Get Out
Best heroTaraji P. Henson - Hidden Figures
TearjerkerThis Is Us - Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Next generationDaniel Kaluuya
Best duoHugh Jackman and Dafne Keen - Logan
Best American storyBlackish
Best fight against the systemHidden Figures
TrendingRun The World (Girls) Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle
Best musical momentYou're The One That I want - Grease: Live