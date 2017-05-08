Comedian Chris Rock announces first UK tour in a decade

The Total Blackout Tour taking place in January 2018 will also come to Glasgow.

Chris Rock AP

Comedian Chris Rock has announced his first UK tour in 10 years.

The Total Blackout Tour will visit Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in January 2018.

His two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London in 2008 broke the Guinness world record for the largest audience at a live comedy show at the time.

The American comedian, who recently divorced his wife Malaak Compton-Rock after 18 years of marriage, has referred to his new show as the alimony tour, telling Rolling Stone: "I wasn't a good husband a lot of the times."

The UK leg of his tour will start at the Manchester Arena on January 11 and conclude at the O2 Arena on January 27.