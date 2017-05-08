Tom Daley and husband share their wedding photographs

The Olympic diver and American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black tied the knot at the weekend.

Tom Daley and his new husband Dustin Lance Black have shared the first photographs from their wedding.

The British Olympic diver and his American screenwriter partner tied the knot at the weekend at a small ceremony of 120 people.

Daley said he had married the "love of my life" as he posted the first public picture from the ceremony.

Black also shared a sweet picture of the two on a bridge with the caption "So... what did you do this weekend?"

The photos show they had an outdoor ceremony, which is reported to have taken place in Dartmoor national park.

Daley, 22, has been dating 42-year-old Black since 2014.

Among the guests was fellow Olympic diver Tonia Couch, who congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Daley's brother Will also offered a public welcome to the family to his new brother-in-law.

He wrote: I just want to say I hope you enjoy the rest of your lives together in peace and love. Welcome the the family Lance, you have no idea what you've got yourself into with us!"