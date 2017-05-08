Reese Witherspoon hints at Big Little Lies follow-up

The series was a huge hit with viewers when it was broadcast earlier this year.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Big Little Lies. PA

Reese Witherspoon has hinted there might be a follow-up to the hit TV series Big Little Lies.

The series - about a group of mothers dealing with various issues including bullying, infidelity and domestic violence - was a huge hit with viewers when it was broadcast earlier this year.

Witherspoon, 41, posted a picture on Instagram of herself, Nicole Kidman and their co-star Laura Dern, and wrote: "Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies."

The US actress also added emojis of see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil monkeys.

Big Little Lies was based on a 2014 novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty and also starred Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.