Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested for being drunk and disorderly

Actor arrested after acting aggressively towards a police officer.

Shia LaBeouf, 31, was arrested for acting drunk and disorderly. WSAV

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after acting aggressively towards a police officer.

The former Even Stevens star was detained in the early hours of Saturday in Savannah, Georgia.

A police report stated LaBeouf, 31, turned aggressive after asking an officer and bystander for a cigarette and being refused.

Having used vulgar language in front of a group of women and children, the officer attempted arresting LaBeouf, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police.

But he managed to escape and ran away to a hotel lobby, where LaBeouf was eventually arrested.

He has since been charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and being drunk in public.

The Transformers star had been in Savannah filming his latest movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," which co-stars Dakota Johnson.