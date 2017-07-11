Man arrested over Ariana Grande concert attack threat

The 22-year-old Colombian made an online pledge about the gig in Costa Rica.

Ariana Grande has continued her world tour after it was suspended in the wake of May's Manchester attack. PA

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after threatening to attack an Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica.

Officials said the Colombian man made the threats online in Arabic, just over six weeks after the deadly bombing at the US pop star's Manchester Arena gig.

The threat was made before the concert in the city of Alajuela, which went ahead as scheduled on Sunday.

Head Investigator Walter Espinoza named the suspect by his family names, Caicedo Lopez.

British-born Salman Abedi killed 22 and injured more than 200 when he detonated a device at Manchester Arena as crowds left the concert on May 22.