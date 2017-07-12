Trnsmt festival to return to Glasgow for second year

The event, which came after T in the Park was cancelled, will take place next July.

TRNSMT: Around 120,000 revellers attended the three-day festival.

The Trnsmt music festival will return to Glasgow for a second year, organisers have confirmed.

The event will be held from Friday July 6 to Sunday July 8 next year.

Around 120,000 revellers attended the three-day festival which ran from last Friday and Sunday, with headline acts including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

It will be held at Glasgow Green again in 2018, DF Concerts has confirmed.

The event had been established on the back of the organisers' decision to postpone long-running festival T in the Park this year.



It is unclear what impact the continuation of Trnsmt will have on any possible return of T in the Park.

When DF Concerts cancelled this year's edition of the festival which had been running for 23 years, it stated it needed to "take a break" from the event.

On Wednesday, the organisers said: "After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that Trnsmt festival will return to Glasgow Green on July 6 to 8, 2018.



"Stay tuned for more information."