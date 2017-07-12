  • STV
Bearded extras wanted for 'major movie' in Scotland

Peter Cassidy

The open casting sessions will be held in Glasgow for the Robert the Bruce film.

Robert the Bruce: Film will be based on Scottish king.
Robert the Bruce: Film will be based on Scottish king.

A production company are looking for bearded extras for an upcoming feature film about Robert the Bruce.

Open casting sessions are taking place in Glasgow later this week for the film based on 14th century Scottish king.

Aspiring actors have been asked to attend the Glasgow Club in Kelvinhall on Argyle Street between 1pm - 9.30pm on Friday or between 9am-4.30pm on Saturday to register their interest.

Anyone interested is asked to bring ID and wear neutral colours but not white.

A plain grey or black T-shirt or vest is ideal and natural or un-clipped hair is preferred.

The ad also states that there will be "bonus points" for bearded participants.

In the description of the film, described as "huge project", it says it will be "a true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th century Scottish king, Robert the Bruce, used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the occupying English Army".

The casting company have previously been involved in Hollywood blockbusters including Wonder Woman and Rogue One A Star Wars Story.

As the role will be paid all applicants must be aged 16+ with legal right to work in the UK.

