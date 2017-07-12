Bearded extras wanted for 'major movie' in Scotland

The open casting sessions will be held in Glasgow for the Robert the Bruce film.

Robert the Bruce: Film will be based on Scottish king. STV

A production company are looking for bearded extras for an upcoming feature film about Robert the Bruce.

Open casting sessions are taking place in Glasgow later this week for the film based on 14th century Scottish king.

Aspiring actors have been asked to attend the Glasgow Club in Kelvinhall on Argyle Street between 1pm - 9.30pm on Friday or between 9am-4.30pm on Saturday to register their interest.

Anyone interested is asked to bring ID and wear neutral colours but not white.

A plain grey or black T-shirt or vest is ideal and natural or un-clipped hair is preferred.

The ad also states that there will be "bonus points" for bearded participants.

In the description of the film, described as "huge project", it says it will be "a true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th century Scottish king, Robert the Bruce, used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the occupying English Army".

The casting company have previously been involved in Hollywood blockbusters including Wonder Woman and Rogue One A Star Wars Story.

As the role will be paid all applicants must be aged 16+ with legal right to work in the UK.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.