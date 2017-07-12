  • STV
  • MySTV

Singer Ariana Grande made honorary citizen of Manchester

ITV

Pop star praised for bringing comfort to the city after terror attack.

Ariana Grande performs at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.
Ariana Grande performs at the One Love Manchester benefit concert. PA

Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester following the terror attack after her concert in the city in May which left 22 people dead.

Councillors voted unanimously on the motion put forward by council leader Sir Richard Leese who described the 23-year-old as "a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again".

He said instead she "brought comfort to thousands and raised millions for the We Love Manchester emergency fund" by returning to the city to perform in June after organising the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi carried out the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22 which left around 120 people injured.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi carried out the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi carried out the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22. Greater Manchester Police

At the meeting the council also voted to hold civic receptions for those who helped in the aftermath of the attack, and proposed a new awards scheme to recognise outstanding contributions to the city.

Family members of some of those killed in the attack were at the meeting at Manchester Town Hall on Wednesday morning, which heard from several guest speakers who had been involved in the response.

Assistant Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine described the role of officers both in the initial response to the incident and in the investigation, and praised the public in the wake of the attack.

She said: "The outpouring of public support was both tangible and uplifting across the city."

Lorraine Hulme, a ward sister at Wythenshawe Hospital who was on duty on the night of the atrocity, told the meeting: "I feel extremely proud to be part of such an outstanding team and I know the same can be said for all hospitals and their staff involved across the region."

Tributes were left in Manchester's St Ann's Square for the 22 victims of the attack.
Tributes were left in Manchester's St Ann's Square for the 22 victims of the attack. PA

Council officer Mark Rainey became upset as he described his role in coordinating the authority's response to the attack.

Describing the mood of the city, he said: "It was very clear that we felt pain and sadness but we stood tall, stronger and defiant.

"We wanted to do anything we could to help the people and families who had been affected."

The meeting included performances by the Halle String Quartet, who played Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger.

Lord Mayor Eddy Newman said the song had become an "anthem for the way the city and the people of Manchester have remained strong and committed to peace and justice in defiance of the act of evil that was committed at the arena."

He told family members at the meeting: "You are forever in the hearts of Manchester and its people."

Leaders of different faiths from across the city said prayers at the start of the meeting and the names of the 22 victims, including seven children, were read out before a minute's silence.

Councillor Sue Murphy, who seconded the motion, said planning for a permanent memorial to the victims in the city would begin in September.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.