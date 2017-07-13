T in the Park 'not likely' to return in 2018, say bosses

DF Concerts held TRNSMT at Glasgow Green at the weekend after cancellation of festival.

Festival: T in the Park organisers faced difficulties at Strathallan.

T in the Park bosses say it is "not looking likely" the festival will be held in 2018.

The event was cancelled this year as DF Concerts said it was "taking a break" after running it for 23 years.

Following its move to new venue Strathallan Castle in 2015, organisers experienced difficulties at the site, while two teenagers died after taking drugs at the event last year.

After T in the Park was postponed this summer, DF Concerts organised the three-day TRNSMT festival in Glasgow Green, which took place at the weekend.

It will return again in July 2018, with the first tickets due to go on sale this week.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts, told the BBC on Thursday it was "not looking likely" T in the Park would return next year.

He also said a decision on the long-term future of the event had not been made yet, while he insisted TRNSMT was not seen as a replacement for the festival.

Ellis cited "complex and costly" planning issues around the T in the Park site at Strathallan when asked about the firm's plans for the event.