New film puts eating disorders under the spotlight

To the Bone, starring Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves, has faced widespread criticism.

To the Bone has been criticised for its portrayal of a battle with an eating disorder. YouTube

A new film about a girl's battle with anorexia has been accused of glamorising eating disorders.

Netflix's To the Bone stars Lily Collins, who plays 20-year-old Ellen and Keanu Reeves as one of the doctors who treats the student.

Collins underwent extensive weight loss and has said it was something she "decided to do as an actor for a role".

The movie has faced widespread criticism, including calls for it to be banned as shows weight loss methods as well as emaciated bodies.

The film focuses on a young girl's obsession to lose weight. YouTube

The charity Beat has said the film "does not represent the reality of those suffering with or finding treatment for an eating disorder".

"We were disappointed that at many points in the movie Ellen's family were depicted as the main cause of her eating disorder, where, in fact, eating disorders are complex, with no one single cause, and there is clear evidence that genetic and biological factors play a role."

But the charity also acknowledged that many people affected will identify with the themes depicted.

Eating disorders are often blamed on social and peer pressures to be thin but the causes are generally more complex.

They may associated with biological, genetic or environmental factors or a particular event that triggers the onset of the disorder.

There are several different types of eating disorders:

anorexia nervosa - where a person tries to keep their weight as low as possible; for example, by starving themselves or exercising excessively

bulimia - where a person goes through periods of binge eating and is then deliberately sick or uses laxatives to try to control their weight

binge eating disorder - a person feels compelled to overeat large amounts of food in a short space of time

Source: NHS Choices

The lives of people with eating disorders heavily impacted by their weight preoccupation. PA

Signs and symptoms of an eating disorder

Skipping meals

complaining of being fat, even though they have a normal weight or are underweight

repeatedly weighing themselves and looking at themselves in the mirror

only eating certain low-calorie foods

feeling uncomfortable or refusing to eat in public places

the use of "pro-anorexia" websites

Useful links

B-eat is a national charity for people affected by eating disordersFind more information on NHS Choices