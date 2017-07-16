Dr Who announces first female doctor as Jodi Whittaker 

The 13th Doctor was named after the men's Wimbledon final.

Jodie Whittaker has been named as the 13th Time Lord in Dr Who.

The announcement came after Roger Federer won the Wimbledon men's final.

Jodie will replace the current doctor, Peter Capaldi.

Jodie will be the first ever female actress to play the titular role.

12th: Peter Capaldi stepped down as the Dr.

Other actors who have played the role of the doctor include William Hartnell (1963-66); Patrick Troughton (1966-69); Jon Pertwee (1970-74); Tom Baker (1974-81); Peter Davison (1982-84); Colin Baker (1984-86); Sylvester McCoy (1987-89); Paul McGann (1996); Christopher Eccleston; (2005); David Tennant (2005-2010); and Matt Smith (2010-2013).

