George A Romero: Night Of The Living Dead director dies

Romero, who directed the 1968 cult classic Night Of The Living Dead, has died aged 77.

George Romero is credited with reinventing the zombie movie. PA

George Romero, the man credited with reinventing the zombie movie, has died aged 77.

He was made famous by his directorial debut of the 1968 cult classic Night Of The Living Dead.

The movie set the rules imitators lived by.

Romero's family said he died on Sunday following a battle with lung cancer.

In a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe, his family added that he died while listening to the score of The Quiet Man, one of his favourite films, with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher, and daughter, Tina Romero, by this side.