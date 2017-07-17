Ed Sheeran returning to TV in The Simpsons musical

After a cameo in Game of Thrones, it seems Ed has a taste for the small screen.

Television: Ed Sheeran posted the announcement on Instagram. PA

Ed Sheeran has shared a picture of his next TV venture - as a character on The Simpsons.

He posted the image of the signature yellow character with red hair and a hat, clutching a juice box, on Instagram and wrote: "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x".

The news follows his recently unveiled cameo in the new series of Game Of Thrones, which divided opinion among the show's loyal fans.

But his latest plans have received positive feedback so far, with one fan replying: "Amazing!! I'm such a big fan! Don't let the haters get to you!"

The Shape Of You star will voice character Brendan on the show in a musical-themed special.

It will feature in the show's 29th season, which begins in October.

Executive producer Al Jean told news website Entertainment Weekly that Sheeran's part, which unsurprisingly includes singing, was recorded over the phone from the UK.

Commenting on the new face, who woos saxophonist Lisa Simpson with his music, Jean said: "We had a perfect part for him...So we said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this! And we recorded him over the phone from England."

Sheeran's expanding foray onto the small screen adds to a successful year for the 26-year-old, who has dominated the album charts this year with his third album, Divide, and last month headlined the Glastonbury Festival.

