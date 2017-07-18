R Kelly 'unequivocally' denies holding women in 'cult'

The singer was accused of holding several women at properties in the US.

R Kelly was said to be 'alarmed and disturbed' by the accusations. AP

R&B singer R Kelly has "unequivocally" denied reports he has been brainwashing women and keeping them in a "cult".

Kelly was accused of holding several women at properties in Georgia and Chicago, including ones who he had offered to help advance their musical careers, according to BuzzFeed News.

Three people who used to be part of the star's "inner circle" said that he "controls every aspect of their lives", including when they take a bath and sleep.

Kelly's lawyer said in statement: "Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him.

"Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

The parents of Georgia and Florida singers said their daughters developed a sexual relationship with Kelly.

On Monday, one of the women's parents said that their daughter is "being held against her will" by the singer.

Welfare checks carried out by police on the women have not resulted in any action.

One of the women told police that she was "fine and did not want to be bothered with her parents".

Responding to Kelly's denial, BuzzFeed News said in a statement: "We stand fully behind the story, which was based on nine months of interviews and old-fashioned investigative reporting."

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges after he was accused of having sex with an underage girl and filming it.