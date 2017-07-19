Amy Macdonald gig evacuated after 'biblical storm'

The Scottish singer's concert in Hohentwiel, Singen, Germany was eventually cancelled.

Evacuated: Venue was hit by 'biblical storm'.

An Amy Macdonald gig in Germany has been cancelled after the area was hit by torrential rain and thunderstorms.

The Scottish singer songwriter was due to play in Hohentwiel, Singen, Germany in the latest leg of her European Tour.

But just before the 29-year-old from Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire took to the stage the venue had to be evacuated due to a thunderstorm described by Amy as 'biblical'.

The concert was then cancelled a short time later with the weather seen as unsafe for performers and fans.

Amy took to social media site Twitter to announce the cancellation to her 110,000 followers.

She said that she wouldn't have pulled the show so soon if it was her decision but that "ultimately the police have the final say".

The concert was due to be the latest of the This Is The Life singer's European tour after playing a sell out show in Locarno, Switzerland on Friday.

Amy played a gig in Germany, where she remains massively popular, last week.

And her German fans need not be too disappointed as she is due to return to the country for a string of gigs this month and next.

Macdonald has sold more than nine million albums worldwide since her debut release This Is The Life in 2007.

Her latest album Under Stars was released earlier this year and reached number two in the UK charts and top 10 in Germany.

She will be bringing her latest show to Scotland with a Linlithgow gig in August and will finish her tour with two concerts at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow in December.

