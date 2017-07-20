Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies aged 41

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the singer was found dead in his home.

Chester Bennington: Also fronted Stone Temple Pilots. AP

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, officials in the US have said.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the 41-year-old's death.

There were reports in the US that the star had killed himself at his home and was found dead on Thursday.

The singer had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

He had six children from two marriages.

Linkin Park's hits included "In the End", "Crawling" and "One Step Closer".

In addition to Linkin Park, Bennington fronted Stone Temple Pilots for two years.