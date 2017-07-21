Pop star Justin Bieber banned from performing in China

The singer's 'overt lifestyle, bad behaviour and previous appearances' cited for decision.

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China. AP

Justin Bieber's world tours will in future feature one less stop after the singer was banned from performing in China.

The Communist country cited the 23-year-old's overt lifestyle, bad behaviour and previous appearances in China as reasons for his fall from favour.

Announcing the ban on Friday, China's culture ministry urged Bieber to improve his conduct if he wished to be "truly loved" by the public.

In a statement, the ministry said: "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer.

"We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public."

Bieber's behaviour in the past has attracted attention. AP

During a 2013 performance in Beijing, Bieber stripped to reveal his bare chest.

On the same Chinese tour, he was filmed being carried up the steps of the Great Wall of China and riding a segway shirtless through the streets.

In 2014, Bieber attracted more attention by visiting a controversial war shrine in Japan - a source of contention in China - while the following year he was fined by Canadian authorities for dangerous driving.

Chinese media reported in January that Bieber was set to return this year - but no dates were announced.

Bieber is among a long list of musicians banned from China, which includes Oasis, Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi and Maroon 5.