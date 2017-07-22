Linkin Park cancel tour after Chester Bennington death

The singer died last Thursday - a week before the band had been due to begin touring.

A post mortem on Chester Bennington's body is still to be completed. AP

Linkin Park's tour of North America has been cancelled and fans offered full refunds following lead singer Chester Bennington's suspected suicide.

The 41-year-old father of six died on Thursday - a week before he and the band had been due to begin touring.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington," promoter Live Nation said in a social media posting.

"The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected."

A post mortem on Bennington's body, which was found following his hanging at a private Los Angeles home, is still to be completed.

Toxicology tests were also suspected though a coroner said no drugs were found at the scene.

The singer had openly discussed his drug and alcohol addiction throughout his life.

If you are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or visit their website