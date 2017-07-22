Home Alone actor John Heard found dead in hotel room

The actor, 72, was found dead on Friday in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California.

John Heard has died aged 72. AP

Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the Home Alone movies, has died aged 72.

He died at a hotel in Palo Alto, California according to celebrity website TMZ. He was reportedly recovering from recent minor back surgery.

His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California.

The star played the dad of Macaulay Culkin's character in the hit 1990 film and the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Heard started his career on the stage before landing the lead role in 1979 romantic comedy Head Over Heels.

During a rehearsal of Love-Lies-Bleeding in Chicago, 2006. AP

He went on to in star in Tom Hanks comedy Big in 1988 and opposite Bette Midler in the tearjerker classic Beaches in the same year.

But it was his role as Peter McCallister in the Home Alone movies that he became best known for, co-starring alongside Catherine O'Hara as the parents of Culkin's character.

Heard's TV work includes an Emmy-nominated role in The Sopranos as Vin Makazian and episodes of Battlestar Galactica, CSI:Miami and Prison Break.

The actor had three children, including a son with ex Melissa Leo.