  • STV
  • MySTV

Sir David Attenborough joins Edinburgh Festival line-up

STV

He will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Natural History Unit (NHU).

Festival: Sir David will be at international TV festival.
Festival: Sir David will be at international TV festival. PA

Sir David Attenborough will join the line-up for this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival as he celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Natural History Unit (NHU).

The BBC department produced hit documentaries Planet Earth II and Blue Planet , which were both narrated by Sir David, as well as long-running documentary series Natural World and Spring, Autumn and Winterwatch.

The nature expert, 91, will join the department's head Julian Hector as the pair discuss some of the most ground-breaking moments throughout the unit's 60 years, as well as the positive impact it has had on our understanding of the environment.

Sir David said: "I'm delighted to be at the Edinburgh TV Festival to recall the history of what was the first Natural History Unit to be set up in the world and to celebrate some of its milestones."

Hector added: "I grew up with The Living World presented by Peter France on Radio 4 and was studying zoology at university by the time Sir David's Life On Earth was first broadcast in 1979 on BBC 1.

"The NHU has been part of my life ever since, and I look forward to sharing with the TV Festival all of the astonishing work that goes on behind the scenes to make these incredible series."

Sir David has been breaking ground in nature documentaries since the 1970s when one of his first televised expeditions, A Blank On The Map, saw him trek through the central New Guinea highlands to meet a group of natives never before seen by Europeans.

Most recently, he lent his charismatic voice to the second series of Planet Earth, which won a Bafta earlier this year for best specialist factual programme.

His appearance at the festival will mark a special moment for visiting fans, not least the event's own director Lisa Campbell.

She said: "It's long been an ambition of mine to welcome Sir David to the festival and I have no doubt that this will be a remarkable and historic session,".

The Edinburgh International Television Festival runs from August 23-25.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.