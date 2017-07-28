Singer Marti Pellow to leave Wet Wet Wet after 30 years

The frontman announced he is stepping back to focus on solo music projects.

Martin Pellow: Wet Wet Wet 'will always be the best band in the world'.

Marti Pellow is stepping back from Wet Wet Wet after 30 years in the band.

The shock news came after the band completed a 30th anniversary tour.

Their final show took place at Edinburgh Castle on July 15.

In a statement, Marti said: "For the foreseeable future I'll be spending more time on my solo work because as an artist I feel a lot more settled in this world.

"I have had a great time and loved my career with Wet Wet Wet and to me they will always be the best band in the world.

"When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that's what it demands and that is also what the fans demand."

He added: "If I can't do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the rest of the guys in the band and also the fans."