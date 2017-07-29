Diversity and Britain's Got Talent star 'dies in car crash'

Dancer Robert Anker died after reportedly being involved in a car crash in Canada.

Former Diversity dancer Robert Anker has died aged 27. Instagram/robanker90

Former Diversity dancer and Britain's Got Talent winner Robert Anker has reportedly been killed in a car crash in Canada.

The 27-year-old was named in local reports of the collision in the Vaughan area of Ontario on Thursday morning.

Canada's York Regional Police said a Chevy Cobalt and a Ford F550 collided in Major Mackenzie Drive just before 6am.

A police spokesman said the Chevy driver died of his injuries, but the other driver was not hurt.

Essex-born Mr Anker had reportedly moved to the country to live with his fiancee.

In his final Instagram post, a picture of Mr Anker with a monkey is captioned: "Remember to take time to enjoy the #world From experience in #travel #business and #dance I've loved every minute of it."

After winning Britain's Got Talent with Diversity in 2009, Mr Anker went on to perform with artists such as Paloma Faith and Peter Andrew, and starred in the West End's production of Thriller.

A Just Giving page has been set up in his name to help raise funds for funeral and repatriation.

It reads: "On 27th July 2017, Robert Anker aged 27 was involved in a fatal car accident in Canada and sadly passed away at the scene.

"We are raising funds for his family to be able to cover all costs for their trip to go and arrange his funeral in Canada.

"We would love to ensure that his family don't worry or stress about money at this time."

It has so far raised more than £3,000.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the death of a British man in Canada. We are providing assistance to his family at this time."