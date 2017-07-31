  • STV
Tattoo to welcome 1200 performers from around the world

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The event at Edinburgh Castle will welcome a Japanese military band for the first time.

Tattoo: Royal Marines buglers signal launch of the event.
Tattoo: Royal Marines buglers signal launch of the event. Mark Owens

This year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is to welcome more than 1200 performers from around the world, including the event's first Japanese military band.

Other highlights in the 68th season of the event at Edinburgh Castle include the Indian Naval Band, who will team up with dancers to celebrate India's coastal communities.

The Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Central Band will include a soloist in traditional dress.

Five UK bands from across the three armed services will take part, with particular tribute being paid to the country's maritime heritage.

The castle esplanade will be transformed into a highland glen by the artist Stref, known for his cartoons in The Dandy and The Beano, as part of Scotland's Year of History.

Organisers say the Tattoo will host 3000 clansmen and women from 57 clans across the 25 performances.

The headline act, the massed pipes and drums, will involve more than 250 pipers and drummers playing in perfect pitch.

The event's producer, Brigadier David Allfrey, said the theme for 2017 will be Splash of Tartan.

Speaking as the Tattoo's programme launched on Monday, Mr Allfrey said: "Yet again, the castle esplanade is set to come alive with colour, music and history as we bring together an extraordinary group of military and folkloric performers to help us Splash the Tartan.

"The finished article is not just hugely entertaining, it is also inspiring. Each year, we reach out across the world to find the very best acts and bring them to Edinburgh.

"We are always looking to bring people together to celebrate the rich differences of our global community. There is something for everyone in this show and an opportunity for all of us to be proud."

