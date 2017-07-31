  • STV
Salmond and Corbyn both sell out Edinburgh Fringe shows

Peter Cassidy

Former SNP leader Salmond has sold out a run of 15 consecutive nights.

Sold out: The popular politicians have sold out one man shows.
Sold out: The popular politicians have sold out one man shows. SWNS

Edinburgh Fringe shows by Alex Salmond and Jeremy Corbyn have completely sold out.

The former SNP leader and current Labour leader will be appearing separately at the festival in August.

Salmond, who lost his seat as an MP for Gordon in June, has sold out a run of 15 consecutive nights for his one-man-show Alex Salmond Unleashed.

His two-week run will last from August 13 until August 27.

The show has been described as "a festival of fun, friends and freedom" with fans invited to Join Alex and friends for "an afternoon of chat, stories, a little bit of music and lots of fun."

The event, to be held at Edinburgh's assembly rooms, is a billed as a "bit of light-hearted banter and a few behind the scenes revelations about his time in power."

With all of the 5,250 tickets now sold out Salmond is now looking at ways of increasing the number of people in the 350 seated venue.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is currently riding on the crest of a wave after an unexpected general election result seen him cancel out Theresa May's majority in Westminster with a number of gains across the UK.

The 68-year-old has also made high profile appearances at events aimed at young people, including speaking in front of a crowd of thousands from the main stage at this summer's Glastonbury festival.

In his one-day Edinburgh event, called In Conversation with... Jeremy Corbyn, he will be speaking to comedian and broadcaster Susan Morrison about what makes him tick and how he deals with adversity.

He will also explain why he thinks the country, and its politics, needs to be transformed.

Corbyn will be appearing at the New Town Theatre on August 27.

There are no tickets remaining for either show but more might become available from the venue closer to the date.

